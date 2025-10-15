Sign up
Previous
Photo 1492
Lake Reflections
Another from Hartsholme, with rather nice reflections on the lake.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
lake
,
reflections.
,
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
The stillness & reflections are gorgeous
October 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The water is like glass.
October 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflections.
October 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely reflections on the still waters !
October 15th, 2025
