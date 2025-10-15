Previous
Lake Reflections by carole_sandford
Photo 1492

Lake Reflections

Another from Hartsholme, with rather nice reflections on the lake.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
The stillness & reflections are gorgeous
October 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The water is like glass.
October 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
October 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely reflections on the still waters !
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact