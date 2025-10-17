Previous
Colourful Carpet by carole_sandford
Photo 1494

Colourful Carpet

the carpet created under the trees when the autumn leaves fall.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely mixture of colours.
October 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can hear the crunch underfoot.
October 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and colours.
October 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 17th, 2025  
