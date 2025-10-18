Sign up
Previous
Photo 1495
Elaborate Lighting
It often pays to look up! These rather stunning lights were in the restaurant where we ate this lunch time.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
restaurant
JackieR
ace
Very pretty
October 18th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
They’re very unusual. I like them.
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow you’re so right… they are stunningly gorgeous. Great with the light coming through the roof as well. Lovely lines, twists and curves.
October 18th, 2025
