Elaborate Lighting by carole_sandford
Photo 1495

Elaborate Lighting

It often pays to look up! These rather stunning lights were in the restaurant where we ate this lunch time.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Very pretty
October 18th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
They’re very unusual. I like them.
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow you’re so right… they are stunningly gorgeous. Great with the light coming through the roof as well. Lovely lines, twists and curves.
October 18th, 2025  
