Cormorant by carole_sandford
Photo 1497

Cormorant

Standing proud amongst the gulls, who are taking no notice at all!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a contrast
October 20th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful image.
October 20th, 2025  
