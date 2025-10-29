Previous
Autumn Rowan by carole_sandford
Autumn Rowan

leaves changing colour, lots of berries still. We have two of these trees & the birds seem to eat the ones on the tree in the front garden, but not so much in the back garden!
29th October 2025

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Shirley ace
Lovely
October 29th, 2025  
