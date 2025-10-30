Previous
400 years old by carole_sandford
400 years old

chestnut trees which are 400 + years old. The trunks are amazingly gnarled.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Shirley ace
So knarly
October 30th, 2025  
moni kozi
Fascinating. The chestnut trees I see in our park, not 400 y.o., have rather straight trunks. I'd love to see this one closer.
October 30th, 2025  
