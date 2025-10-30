Sign up
400 years old
chestnut trees which are 400 + years old. The trunks are amazingly gnarled.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
chestnut
Shirley
ace
So knarly
October 30th, 2025
moni kozi
Fascinating. The chestnut trees I see in our park, not 400 y.o., have rather straight trunks. I'd love to see this one closer.
October 30th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
