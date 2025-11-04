Previous
Autumn colour 🍁🍂 by carole_sandford
Photo 1508

Autumn colour 🍁🍂

Spridlington, I drive through this village quite often. Lots of Autumnal colour at the moment.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
November 4th, 2025  
