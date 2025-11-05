Sign up
Photo 1509
Bright & Beautiful
autumn leaves on a large beech tree in the grave yard yesterday.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
beech
Brennie B
Stunning
November 5th, 2025
