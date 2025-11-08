Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1512
RBL Poppies
These are the poppies attached to lamp posts in many towns & villages across the country for remembrance, obtained from the Royal British Legion. Photo taken in our village.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4969
photos
179
followers
140
following
414% complete
View this month »
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
Latest from all albums
3364
1509
3365
1510
1511
3366
3367
1512
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th November 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village
,
poppies
,
rbl
Jennifer
ace
Lovely with the autumnal colours behind. We have them in our village too
November 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love, the reminders , in villages and towns around the country !
November 8th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a great idea- they're colorful, eye catching and really do the job.
November 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
November 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great reminder and symbol
November 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
November 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely thing to do.
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close