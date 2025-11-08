Previous
RBL Poppies by carole_sandford
Photo 1512

RBL Poppies

These are the poppies attached to lamp posts in many towns & villages across the country for remembrance, obtained from the Royal British Legion. Photo taken in our village.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
414% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Lovely with the autumnal colours behind. We have them in our village too
November 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love, the reminders , in villages and towns around the country !
November 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great idea- they're colorful, eye catching and really do the job.
November 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
November 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great reminder and symbol
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
November 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely thing to do.
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact