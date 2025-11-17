Sign up
Photo 1517
Lady Mallard
Preening & cleaning, as were they all together.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
20
12
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4986
photos
179
followers
140
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
3373
3374
3375
1516
3376
1517
3377
1518
Photo Details
Views
41
Comments
20
Fav's
12
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th November 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mallard
,
lady
,
preening
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture - so much detail and lovely colours in the duck and surrounds ! fav
November 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking a little coy.
November 17th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
She's just lovely and you've captured her beautifully. Fav.
November 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Giving you a glance too! Lovely capture.
November 17th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2025
Monica
Beautiful
November 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute close up capture.
November 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful reflections… terrific shot
November 17th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love that look she’s giving you
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous pose
November 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
November 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
what a beauty Carole
November 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
She is gorgeous.
November 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Superb capture of this lovely lady!
November 18th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful capture
November 18th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Awww she is a gorgeous girl. Love her colours & the glint in her eye
November 18th, 2025
amyK
ace
Nice detailed capture
November 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a coy beauty, wonderful shot.
November 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful.
November 18th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Sweet capture
November 18th, 2025
