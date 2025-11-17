Previous
Lady Mallard by carole_sandford
Photo 1517

Lady Mallard

Preening & cleaning, as were they all together.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture - so much detail and lovely colours in the duck and surrounds ! fav
November 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking a little coy.
November 17th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
She's just lovely and you've captured her beautifully. Fav.
November 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Giving you a glance too! Lovely capture.
November 17th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful
November 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute close up capture.
November 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful reflections… terrific shot
November 17th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love that look she’s giving you
November 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous pose
November 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Good one!
November 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
what a beauty Carole
November 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
She is gorgeous.
November 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Superb capture of this lovely lady!
November 18th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful capture
November 18th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Awww she is a gorgeous girl. Love her colours & the glint in her eye
November 18th, 2025  
amyK ace
Nice detailed capture
November 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a coy beauty, wonderful shot.
November 18th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful.
November 18th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Sweet capture
November 18th, 2025  
