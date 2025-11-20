Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1519
Winter
So, we had a bit of this today! It didn’t last long, but we had a good covering briefly. There had been a weather warning for snow, but somehow in the Uk you are never quite sure whether to believe them or not.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4990
photos
179
followers
140
following
416% complete
View this month »
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
Latest from all albums
3376
1517
3377
1518
3378
92
3379
1519
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th November 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
🥶
Susan Wakely
ace
Very wintery. Our smattering yesterday was wet and unpleasant.
November 20th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
A lovely wintery shot.
November 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close