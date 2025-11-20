Previous
Winter by carole_sandford
Photo 1519

Winter

So, we had a bit of this today! It didn’t last long, but we had a good covering briefly. There had been a weather warning for snow, but somehow in the Uk you are never quite sure whether to believe them or not.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Very wintery. Our smattering yesterday was wet and unpleasant.
November 20th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
A lovely wintery shot.
November 20th, 2025  
