Snowy Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Photo 1520

Snowy Blue Tit

Taken in our garden yesterday, with snow on the branches.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
416% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Love how he pops out of this wintery dusting of snow. Fav!
November 21st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A very lovely shot. Big Fav.
November 21st, 2025  
Josie Gilbert ace
Beautiful shot.
November 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture...love those colorful feathers
November 21st, 2025  
