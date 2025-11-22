Previous
Can you touch your toes with your nose? by carole_sandford
Photo 1521

Can you touch your toes with your nose?

This Great Tit was pecking at one of the metal stands that hold a solar light. I don’t know why….
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
