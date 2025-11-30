Previous
Christmas at Doddington by carole_sandford
Christmas at Doddington

We went along to the Hall today to look at their Christmas decorations. The theme was fairytales. Personally I didn’t think it was as pretty as last year, but it was a nice couple of hours nevertheless.
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Jennifer ace
Looks fun. I'm looking for a witch in the undergrowth!
November 30th, 2025  
