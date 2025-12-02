Sign up
Previous
Photo 1527
5 Reds
5 Red Arrows banking to change direction.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
4
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5011
photos
179
followers
141
following
418% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd December 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
enid
Barb
ace
Their precision is amazing!
December 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
December 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive.
December 2nd, 2025
vaidas
ace
Great!
December 2nd, 2025
