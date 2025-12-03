Sign up
Previous
Photo 1528
Shine a Light…
A close up of the window that attracted my attention with the golden lights.
3rd December 2025
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5013
photos
177
followers
139
following
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1525
3389
3390
1526
3391
1527
3392
1528
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 11:20am
Tags
lights
Beverley
ace
Lovely Amber lights…
December 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - so inviting !
December 3rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's a super image.
December 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The lights make it look very inviting.
December 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav
December 3rd, 2025
