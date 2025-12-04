Previous
Landing by carole_sandford
Photo 1529

Landing

They take off pretty much together, but they land separately. As you can see the red lights flashing are stopping the traffic for the few minutes it takes for them to land.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Michelle
Amazing closeup capture
December 4th, 2025  
