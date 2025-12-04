Sign up
Photo 1529
Landing
They take off pretty much together, but they land separately. As you can see the red lights flashing are stopping the traffic for the few minutes it takes for them to land.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
landing
,
arrows
Michelle
Amazing closeup capture
December 4th, 2025
