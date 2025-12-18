Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1530
I’m not saying that it’s rained a lot, but…..
….these stone birds in the bird bath seem to drowning!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5030
photos
176
followers
138
following
419% complete
View this month »
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
Latest from all albums
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
1530
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th December 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
bird
,
garden
JackieR
ace
At first I thought you had swimming frogs!!!
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close