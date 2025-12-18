Previous
I’m not saying that it’s rained a lot, but….. by carole_sandford
I’m not saying that it’s rained a lot, but…..

….these stone birds in the bird bath seem to drowning!
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
JackieR ace
At first I thought you had swimming frogs!!!
December 18th, 2025  
