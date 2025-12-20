Sign up
Photo 1531
Xmas Meal
Meal out tonight with Phil & his fellow Doddington volunteers. This the Grain Store, a rather nice restaurant on the Doddington site. I like the little up deers.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5033
photos
176
followers
138
following
419% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 6:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
restaurant
,
doddington
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are very cute!
December 20th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
So pretty!
December 21st, 2025
