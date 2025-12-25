Previous
Heading Off by carole_sandford
Photo 1533

Heading Off

Quite pleased with this gull in flight. Appears to be heading back out to sea.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9!
420% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
December 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great in flight!
December 25th, 2025  
