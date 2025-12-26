Sign up
Previous
Photo 1534
The Circle of Life
Unfortunately not all the pups make it & they soon become food for other creatures. No room for sentimental thought in the animal kingdom.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5042
photos
176
followers
138
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th December 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
dead
,
gull
,
seal
Phil Sandford
ace
As you say, the circle of life. Thought there were more dead bodies this year than in previous years.
December 26th, 2025
