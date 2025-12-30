Previous
Promise of What’s to Come by carole_sandford
Photo 1535

Promise of What’s to Come

Hiding under the leaves I spied Hellebore buds!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A wonderful catch! They will be beautiful in no time.
December 30th, 2025  
Michelle
Pretty
December 30th, 2025  
