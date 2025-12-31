Previous
Eat some more? by carole_sandford
Photo 1536

Eat some more?

….I couldn’t possibly! Sporting a Christmas body, like most of us, the squirrels were eating the food that had been left on top of this tree stump.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a well fed squirrel.
December 31st, 2025  
