Photo 1536
Eat some more?
….I couldn’t possibly! Sporting a Christmas body, like most of us, the squirrels were eating the food that had been left on top of this tree stump.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
squirrel
,
feeding
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks a well fed squirrel.
December 31st, 2025
