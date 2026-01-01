Sign up
Previous
Photo 1537
Happy New Year
New Year Fireworks in London ( from the TV), With all the sparkles I think it looks rather Disney!
Wishing you all a Happy & Healthy New Year !
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
1
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
3418
3419
1535
94
3420
1536
3421
1537
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st January 2026 12:11am
Tags
tv
,
fireworks
,
london
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It does indeed!
January 1st, 2026
