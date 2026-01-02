Previous
Please Can I Share Your Food? by carole_sandford
Photo 1538

Please Can I Share Your Food?

It’s looks as if the one on the left is hesitating, but there were actually three squirrels, ( one on the ground) chasing each other off the stump. They all looked rather well fed!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh this is delightful
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 2nd, 2026  
