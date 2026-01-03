Previous
Skating Gulls? by carole_sandford
Photo 1539

Skating Gulls?

Gulls on a frozen part of the Hartsholme lake. They look as if they are skating…
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Julie Ryan ace
Really cute. It looks like a few on the right are slipping on the ice.
January 3rd, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Ha-ha, a great shot.
January 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m imagining them losing their balance.
January 3rd, 2026  
