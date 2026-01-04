Previous
Swamp like by carole_sandford
Swamp like

From an area at Hartsholme that has become quite water logged & the trees seem to be left to themselves - some having fallen.
I was in two minds whether to use this image, thinking it might be too “busy”, but I like the textures & reflections .
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Glad you chose to share it…the colours, textures, trees, reflections and whispy grass tree trunks are beautiful… This is nature… beautiful
January 4th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
It's a great image, glad you posted it. Fav.
January 4th, 2026  
