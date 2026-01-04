Sign up
Previous
Photo 1540
Swamp like
From an area at Hartsholme that has become quite water logged & the trees seem to be left to themselves - some having fallen.
I was in two minds whether to use this image, thinking it might be too “busy”, but I like the textures & reflections .
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
water
,
trees
,
swamp
Beverley
ace
Glad you chose to share it…the colours, textures, trees, reflections and whispy grass tree trunks are beautiful… This is nature… beautiful
January 4th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
It's a great image, glad you posted it. Fav.
January 4th, 2026
