Everywhere White! by carole_sandford
Photo 1541

Everywhere White!

This mornings scene when I opened the curtains! It had started to snow when I went to bed last night & the temperature this morning was -5°C.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely with the sunshine.
January 5th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
January 5th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Such a pretty scene. I think our little corner of Herefordshire must be the only place in the country without snow.............I'm not complaining.
January 5th, 2026  
