Balckbird by carole_sandford
Photo 1543

Balckbird

Continuing on the bird theme. We had a couple of blackbirds as well as various other species. The bird feeders have been so busy today in the cold!
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
KV ace
Nice light in the eye.
January 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot of the Blackbird - so nice to see the birds coming to be fed in this cold weather ! fav
January 10th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to keep the feeders topped up.
January 10th, 2026  
