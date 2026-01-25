Previous
He Returns by carole_sandford
He Returns

I think he’s been in most days recently, mainly picking up dropped / spilled bird seed. I did see him looking up at the feeders, but he thought better of it - now that chaos I would have liked to have seen!🤣
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks well fed - the exercise of hanging onto the birdfeeder would do him no good !! ha
January 25th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a brilliant capture. I'm so pleased to see him againm he's very handsome. Big Fav.
January 25th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, great capture
January 25th, 2026  
