Previous
Photo 1546
He Returns
I think he’s been in most days recently, mainly picking up dropped / spilled bird seed. I did see him looking up at the feeders, but he thought better of it - now that chaos I would have liked to have seen!🤣
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5085
photos
173
followers
137
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th January 2026 2:31pm
Tags
garden
,
pheasant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks well fed - the exercise of hanging onto the birdfeeder would do him no good !! ha
January 25th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a brilliant capture. I'm so pleased to see him againm he's very handsome. Big Fav.
January 25th, 2026
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, great capture
January 25th, 2026
