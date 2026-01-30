Previous
Bird in the Rain by carole_sandford
Photo 1548

Bird in the Rain

Another wet day, which I think I’ve captured in this shot of a greenfinch.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Jennifer ace
Yes, he/she is clinging onto that branch and almost scowling at the weather! (when will it stop raining?!)
January 30th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
January 30th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such pretty soft colours. Everything looks so gentle.
January 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture - I do feel sorry for the small birds in all this dark and wet days ! fav
January 30th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive claws for a little bird.
January 30th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
You captured it perfectly. A lovely image.
January 30th, 2026  
