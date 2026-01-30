Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1548
Bird in the Rain
Another wet day, which I think I’ve captured in this shot of a greenfinch.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5092
photos
173
followers
137
following
424% complete
View this month »
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
Latest from all albums
1546
3446
3447
3448
1547
3449
3450
1548
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th January 2026 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
garden
,
greenfinch
Jennifer
ace
Yes, he/she is clinging onto that branch and almost scowling at the weather! (when will it stop raining?!)
January 30th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
January 30th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Such pretty soft colours. Everything looks so gentle.
January 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful capture - I do feel sorry for the small birds in all this dark and wet days ! fav
January 30th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive claws for a little bird.
January 30th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
You captured it perfectly. A lovely image.
January 30th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close