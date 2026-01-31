Sign up
Photo 1549
The Greyhound
Pub lunch today before visiting my brother & SIL in Leicestershire. Lovely old interior .
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5094
photos
173
followers
137
following
424% complete
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
3447
3448
1547
3449
3450
1548
1549
3451
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st January 2026 12:23pm
Tags
pub
,
lunch
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a great place to grab lunch- I like the decorating style.
January 31st, 2026
