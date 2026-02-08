Previous
Spring Bulb Pageant by carole_sandford
Photo 1553

Spring Bulb Pageant

A ride out to Doddington Hall today to have a look at the spring display. Perhaps a little early, the flowers could do with some warm sunshine, to bring them on. Always a lovely scene though.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful spring capture
February 8th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is very pretty.
February 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Beautiful carpet of oetals
February 8th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Yay, spring! Lovely composition
February 8th, 2026  
