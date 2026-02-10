Sign up
Previous
Photo 1555
Keeping Warm Maybe
This swan was kind of low in the water & wrapped in his wings, whilst motoring along quite fast. Looked like he was trying to keep warm.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
pool
,
swan
,
brayford
