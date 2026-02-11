Previous
Soggy Hellebores by carole_sandford
Soggy Hellebores

A lot of the Hellebores are blooming now. This was taken during a gap in the rain today, everything is very wet! I liked the angle & dof in this shot.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon
Soggy and very beautiful- I don’t think they mind the rain
February 11th, 2026  
Susan Wakely
So lovely
February 11th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely colour and capture fav!
February 11th, 2026  
Phil Sandford
Very nice; everything is just so wet at the moment
February 11th, 2026  
