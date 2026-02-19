Sign up
Photo 1564
Hellebores
Something bright & cheerful on another dull & rainy day.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
11
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5128
photos
172
followers
138
following
428% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th February 2026 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hellebores
Hazel
ace
How glorious is this, Carole! So beautiful!
February 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! gorgeous - fav
February 19th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic👍😊
February 19th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful! I love the rich colours.
February 19th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
the purple / pinks are beautiful
February 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet!
February 20th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Very bright and cheerful. I guess I can't complain. We had sunshine and upper 60's today so we complained that it was cold and the wind was blowing.
February 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
@stownsend
we had a high of 5°C 🥶
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
It will definitely brighten up your day.
February 20th, 2026
