Hellebores by carole_sandford
Photo 1564

Hellebores

Something bright & cheerful on another dull & rainy day.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Hazel ace
How glorious is this, Carole! So beautiful!
February 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! gorgeous - fav
February 19th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic👍😊
February 19th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful! I love the rich colours.
February 19th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
the purple / pinks are beautiful
February 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 20th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
February 20th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Very bright and cheerful. I guess I can't complain. We had sunshine and upper 60's today so we complained that it was cold and the wind was blowing.
February 20th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@stownsend we had a high of 5°C 🥶
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
It will definitely brighten up your day.
February 20th, 2026  
