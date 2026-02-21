Previous
Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 1566

Castle Square

A wet Castle Square last week, with a very little faff!
Nice on black.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Carole Sandford

gloria jones ace
Love the pov to see the architectural details of these historical structures
February 21st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Marvelous composition
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
This has a olde world Dickensian feel.
February 21st, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely capture
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful scenery
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful capture , pov, of this architectural delight ! fav
February 21st, 2026  
