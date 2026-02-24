Previous
Landing by carole_sandford
Photo 1567

Landing

A Red Arrow jet coming in to land at RAF Waddington. Took this before I changed the dial on Phil’s camera, hence it’s in colour. Cropped to highlight the pilot.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
How lucky to be able to see them so often!
February 24th, 2026  
Phil Sandford ace
Oh, “a red one.” 😜
February 24th, 2026  
Mark
Wow! Great shot and wonderful capture.
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
@phil_sandford well it does have wings 😜
February 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact