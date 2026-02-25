Sign up
Previous
Photo 1568
Dove
We often get pairs of Ring Collared Doves, but only one on this occasion.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd February 2026 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ring
,
garden
,
dove
,
collared
