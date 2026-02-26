Previous
Colour Version by carole_sandford
Photo 1569

Colour Version

Had to have the colour version too.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
These are just lovely. Big Fav.
February 26th, 2026  
Pretty pinks.
February 26th, 2026  
So pretty !
February 26th, 2026  
Very delightful
February 26th, 2026  
