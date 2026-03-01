Previous
Temple of the Wind by carole_sandford
Photo 1571

Temple of the Wind

A similar shot to one a couple of weeks ago with crocuses, probably should have gone back sooner, as now it’s only daffs. Still lovely though.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact