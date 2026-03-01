Sign up
Previous
Photo 1571
Temple of the Wind
A similar shot to one a couple of weeks ago with crocuses, probably should have gone back sooner, as now it’s only daffs. Still lovely though.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st March 2026 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
folly
,
daffs
,
doddington
