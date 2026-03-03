Sign up
Photo 1573
Passing Ships
…. Or rather passing planes. Also from today’s practice session.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
red
arrows
passing
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic!
March 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So cool
March 3rd, 2026
