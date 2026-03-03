Previous
Passing Ships by carole_sandford
Photo 1573

Passing Ships

…. Or rather passing planes. Also from today’s practice session.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic!
March 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cool
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact