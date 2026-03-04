Previous
Head on… by carole_sandford
Photo 1574

Head on…

Another from yesterday’s trip to Waddington. When the jets do close passes it happens over the airfield, for safety I assume, but it does hinder the photos a little.
I have purposely left the cars & snack van in the shot for perspective.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Exciting capture…..right to leave the surrounding stuff……it makes it more real.
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured giving perspective.
March 4th, 2026  
Charper
I really like that picture. Great capture.
March 4th, 2026  
