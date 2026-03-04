Sign up
Previous
Photo 1574
Head on…
Another from yesterday’s trip to Waddington. When the jets do close passes it happens over the airfield, for safety I assume, but it does hinder the photos a little.
I have purposely left the cars & snack van in the shot for perspective.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5154
photos
172
followers
138
following
431% complete
View this month »
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
Latest from all albums
3480
1571
3481
1572
1573
3482
1574
3483
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd March 2026 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
arrows
,
waddling
Pat Knowles
ace
Exciting capture…..right to leave the surrounding stuff……it makes it more real.
March 4th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured giving perspective.
March 4th, 2026
Charper
I really like that picture. Great capture.
March 4th, 2026
