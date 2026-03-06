Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1576
Bell Shaped
I loved the shape of this hellebore, looking like a bell in the sunshine.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5158
photos
172
followers
138
following
431% complete
View this month »
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Latest from all albums
1573
3482
1574
3483
3484
1575
3485
1576
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th March 2026 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hellebore
Babs
ace
So pretty.
March 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So dainty looking !
March 6th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Im imagining a fairy hat.
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close