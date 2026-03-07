Sign up
Previous
Photo 1577
All in a row
That’s how they look, but it’s actually an illusion. As they circle round they end up side by side.
On the sunny side of the airfield the photos were hazy. I quite like this though.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
arrows
