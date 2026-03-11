Previous
Lined Walkway by carole_sandford
Photo 1580

Lined Walkway

Welton village church of St Mary. Lovely walkway lined with daffs leading to the door.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
a stunning view...
March 11th, 2026  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous!
March 11th, 2026  
Mallory ace
a beautiful pov
March 11th, 2026  
Tia ace
Lovely scene
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact