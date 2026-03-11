Sign up
Previous
Photo 1580
Lined Walkway
Welton village church of St Mary. Lovely walkway lined with daffs leading to the door.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
4
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
5167
photos
172
followers
139
following
432% complete
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1577
3487
1578
3488
1579
3489
3490
1580
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th March 2026 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
local
,
daffs
Beverley
ace
a stunning view...
March 11th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous!
March 11th, 2026
Mallory
ace
a beautiful pov
March 11th, 2026
Tia
ace
Lovely scene
March 11th, 2026
