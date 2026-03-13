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Previous
Photo 1581
Robin
This little robin was feeding on the fat balls this afternoon & stayed for quite a while.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th March 2026 4:24pm
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garden
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robin
Pat Knowles
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Aw delightful!
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
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he looks happy to see you... beautiful capture
March 13th, 2026
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