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Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 1581

Robin

This little robin was feeding on the fat balls this afternoon & stayed for quite a while.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Pat Knowles ace
Aw delightful!
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
he looks happy to see you... beautiful capture
March 13th, 2026  
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