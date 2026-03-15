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Previous
Photo 1582
Give us a Kiss
Pigeons canoodling on the garden fence. The light is poor, as it was about to rain.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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2
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th March 2026 4:28pm
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garden
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pigeons
Beverley
ace
Loove this.... gorgeous photo!!! you take some amazing photos in your garden...
March 15th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice one!
March 15th, 2026
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