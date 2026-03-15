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Give us a Kiss by carole_sandford
Photo 1582

Give us a Kiss

Pigeons canoodling on the garden fence. The light is poor, as it was about to rain.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Beverley ace
Loove this.... gorgeous photo!!! you take some amazing photos in your garden...
March 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice one!
March 15th, 2026  
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