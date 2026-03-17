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A little Colour by carole_sandford
Photo 1583

A little Colour

The back garden showing some colour, daffs, hellebores, Muscari - tulips yet to flower.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Carole Sandford

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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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