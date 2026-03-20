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Previous
Photo 1584
Busy Bee
Another cherry blossom & bee shot. I liked the soft focus at the edges.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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3
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DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th March 2026 2:54pm
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bee
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blossom
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cherry
LManning (Laura)
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That is an extra furry bee.
March 20th, 2026
Beverley
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perfect capture... cute buzzy bee
March 20th, 2026
Jennifer
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Fabulous capture, love that wing detail
March 20th, 2026
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